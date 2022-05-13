When The Supply Chain Failed Parents, “Formula Influencers” Stepped Up

In August 2020, Mallory Whitmore started an Instagram account to advocate for parents who chose to formula feed. She never expected, nearly two years later, to be shipping formula from her home in Tennessee to a military mom stationed in Puerto Rico whom she had never met in real life.



Across the country, a severe shortage of infant formula has left parents scrambling to find enough supplies to fulfill their children's basic needs. With little governmental help forthcoming, many have turned to the internet — specifically, “formula feeding influencers” like Whitmore, who have taken on the mighty task of trying to help their thousands of followers across the country feed their babies.

Three of these influencers, who have more than 200,000 followers combined, told me that they started their platforms because they’d had a hard time finding advice and support when they first chose to feed their babies formula. They never expected that their advocacy for this underserved and often misunderstood population would catapult them to the front lines of a crisis, helping parents who are legitimately worried their babies could starve.

“Honestly, last night, I couldn't sleep because I was so worried about the formula shortage,” Erin Moore, a 34-year-old Austin-based pediatric nurse practitioner who runs the account @babyfeeding.coach, told me.

“Truly, I've just been trying to work around the clock as much as I can with two kids of my own to try to provide people with strategies for what to do,” Whitmore, who runs @theformulamom, said.

The influencers are using their platforms to connect parents who have extra formula or can purchase some with those who are running low. Whitmore has set up an online message board where parents can meet and arrange shipping. Allie Seckel of @theformulafairy has made a Facebook group to facilitate the same thing. They are creating infographics about how to find formula, which formula brands or types can be substituted for another, safety tips for accepting donations from other parents, and warning against misinformation like potentially dangerous homemade formula recipes floating around the internet. And they are sharing the realities of the shortage to try to bring awareness to the extent of the problem.

One video Seckel posted to TikTok, which has been viewed more than 55,000 times, shows slide after slide of bare shelves, submitted by her followers.

“I just got like dozens and dozens of pictures of shelves with like, four cans of formula on them… the lengths that some people are having to go is horrible,” Seckel, a 27-year-old from Alaska, told me.

The ironic thing about these “formula influencers” becoming an integral part of the response to the shortage is that all three women told me they were moved to start their accounts after finding so few resources online for formula feeding after having their own kids.

Whitmore, 35, said that she had always expected to breastfeed, and when she was pregnant with her first child in 2016, she read all about it to try to set herself up for success. But when her daughter was born prematurely, she and her doctor eventually came to the conclusion that formula feeding would be best to help her infant thrive. As a new formula feeding parent, Whitmore was surprised to learn that the helpful resources she had relied on to prepare for breastfeeding didn’t exist for formula.

“It just struck me that that one type of feeding could have so much information out there to prepare parents, and the only information that I could find about formula feeding was basically don't do it,” she said. “And so that was really shocking to me.”