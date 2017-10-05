This Girl Found A Date To A Wedding On Twitter After A Breakup And Now She Is Marrying Him

From sliding into her DMs to walking down the aisle.

This is Madison O'Neill and her brand-new fiancé, Charlie Dohrmann. The couple are both from Iowa, but Charlie is currently living in San Diego as he serves in the Navy.

"I thought he was kidding at first and when I realized he wasn't I freaked out," she said. "I didn't see it coming at all."

After two and a half years of dating, Charlie proposed to Madison in San Diego. Madison told BuzzFeed News she was totally shocked (as is evident in this photo).

While the couple's photos are super cute, it is the story behind their relationship that has made them go viral on Twitter this week. The duo actually started dating after Madison requested a wedding date via Twitter after she broke up with her previous boyfriend.

Madison said it all started when she broke up with her ex shortly before the wedding, which she had RSVP'd to with a +1.

"Once we broke up, I realized I was dateless and I didn't really want to go alone," she said.

She then had the idea to tweet about it, and ask if anyone wanted to come with her. But, she said, it was mostly a joke.

"I figured if anyone responded it would be a close friend that would come with me just for fun," she said.