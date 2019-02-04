Adam Levine Dancing With Travis Scott During The Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Being Called "Peak White Dad"
"Adam Levine dancing next to Travis reminds me of your typical white boy bumping as he’s pregaming to go out with the boyz."
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Sunday, and performed with Travis Scott and Big Boi.
As Scott performed "Sicko Mode," Levine danced alongside him. And ... he tried.
His moves instantly reminded people of many, many other situations.
Especially those involving the white dads of America.
Or the average frat bro.
Many used gifs to try and describe his ~moves.~
I mean...
Not wrong.
💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀
Once Big Boi came on, people didn't think it got better.
Oh dear.
White people, our dancing was not redeemed today.
Though, some other white dudes felt his pain.
Sean gets it.
Don't worry everyone, let's just rewatch the SpongeBob part instead.
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
