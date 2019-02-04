BuzzFeed News

Adam Levine Dancing With Travis Scott During The Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Being Called "Peak White Dad"

"Adam Levine dancing next to Travis reminds me of your typical white boy bumping as he’s pregaming to go out with the boyz."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 3, 2019, at 9:09 p.m. ET

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl 53 halftime show on Sunday, and performed with Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Jeff Roberson / AP

As Scott performed "Sicko Mode," Levine danced alongside him. And ... he tried.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

Adam Levine tryna dance next to Travis Scott is PEAK white dad 💀💀💀💀
Tyler Conway @jtylerconway

Adam Levine tryna dance next to Travis Scott is PEAK white dad 💀💀💀💀

His moves instantly reminded people of many, many other situations.

Melanie Schmitz @MelsLien

Adam Levine at the #SuperBowl halftime show is every white person at a wedding with at least 7 nonwhite people
Melanie Schmitz @MelsLien

Adam Levine at the #SuperBowl halftime show is every white person at a wedding with at least 7 nonwhite people

Especially those involving the white dads of America.

jules❔ @infiigma

#PepsiHalftime Adam Levine dancing with Travis Scott is your dad when you have friends over and you're playing music
jules❔ @infiigma

#PepsiHalftime Adam Levine dancing with Travis Scott is your dad when you have friends over and you’re playing music

Or the average frat bro.

Kelsey Mahoney @mahunnny

Adam Levine dancing next to Travis reminds me of your typical white boy bumping as he's pregaming to go out with the boyz
Kelsey Mahoney @mahunnny

Adam Levine dancing next to Travis reminds me of your typical white boy bumping as he’s pregaming to go out with the boyz

Many used gifs to try and describe his ~moves.~

Lo @littIe_lo

Adam Levine dancing next to Travis Scott #SuperBowl
Lo @littIe_lo

Adam Levine dancing next to Travis Scott #SuperBowl

I mean...

StephMi @_StephMi

Tell me this ain't Adam Levine dancing with Travis Scott #PepsiHalftime
StephMi @_StephMi

Tell me this ain’t Adam Levine dancing with Travis Scott #PepsiHalftime

Not wrong.

J Mac @Doooolia

Adam Levine dancing during Travis Scott's part of the halftime show
J Mac @Doooolia

Adam Levine dancing during Travis Scott’s part of the halftime show

💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

Meek Lawry @duClosToMe

Adam Levine meeting up with Travis Scott before the halftime show
Meek Lawry @duClosToMe

Adam Levine meeting up with Travis Scott before the halftime show

Once Big Boi came on, people didn't think it got better.

#SuperBowl Adam Levine dancing next to Big Boi:
Kyle Jemison @KyleJemison

#SuperBowl Adam Levine dancing next to Big Boi:

Oh dear.

Ashley Grombol @Grombolita

Live shot of Adam Levine dancing along with hip hop. #SuperBowlLlll #HalftimeShow
Ashley Grombol @Grombolita

Live shot of Adam Levine dancing along with hip hop. #SuperBowlLlll #HalftimeShow

White people, our dancing was not redeemed today.

RoyceGetit @GetitRoyce

Lmao Adam Levine looks so white dancing next to Travis. Damn bro atleast learn the Milly or something. He makes the stereotype of white people having no rhythm true 😂 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday
RoyceGetit @GetitRoyce

Lmao Adam Levine looks so white dancing next to Travis. Damn bro atleast learn the Milly or something. He makes the stereotype of white people having no rhythm true 😂 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlSunday

Though, some other white dudes felt his pain.

Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin9

I find Adam Levine relatable in the sense that he looks just as awkward as me and every other white guy when he tries dancing at a rap show
Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin9

I find Adam Levine relatable in the sense that he looks just as awkward as me and every other white guy when he tries dancing at a rap show

Sean gets it.

Sean Clements @SeanClements

The way Adam Levine looks when he is sort of half-dancing very near a famous rapper. That's how I feel all the time.
Sean Clements @SeanClements

The way Adam Levine looks when he is sort of half-dancing very near a famous rapper. That’s how I feel all the time.

Don't worry everyone, let's just rewatch the SpongeBob part instead.

Ashleigh @AshweeCarter

Adam Levine white boy dancing next to Travis Scott is gonna haunt me for many moons
Ashleigh @AshweeCarter

Adam Levine white boy dancing next to Travis Scott is gonna haunt me for many moons

