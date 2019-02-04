BuzzFeed News

SpongeBob Made A Brief Appearance At The Super Bowl But His Fans Were Not Pleased

For many nautical nonsensers, it was far from a "sweet victory."

By Brianna Sacks

Posted on February 3, 2019, at 9:02 p.m. ET

Yes, it happened. SpongeBob SquarePants performed at the largest, most important sporting event in America.

Hollywood Reporter @THR

Spongebob intros @trvisXX during the #SuperBowl halftime show https://t.co/iwO7K8xmZZ

I don’t know why and how we got here, but Maroon 5, the lead performer in the halftime show, and Travis Scott paid tribute to the iconic cartoon's song during probably the biggest, most high-profile performance of the year.

The Checkdown @thecheckdown

WHAT'S HAPPENING?! 🔥

So back to how we got here? Honestly, an evergreen question to everything in life right now.

Sporting News @sportingnews

🚨 IT'S HAPPENING 🚨 SpongeBob's 'Sweet Victory' will be part of Maroon 5's Super Bowl halftime show, per report: https://t.co/DaR8FoICiV

But, this convergence of quintessential early 2000s childhood and the biggest day in American sports came to fruition because, back in 2001, SpongeBob and his squad performed “Sweet Victory” at the halftime of the Bubble Bowl.

This created an iconic moment, that only recently re-bubbled to the surface of our meme consciousness thanks to the powerful mix of famous people, boy bands, an online petition, and Twitter.

Some quick Sparknotes:

Last year, a mega-fan launched a Change.org petition requesting that the America's major sprotz event honor SpongeBob’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who died last November. More than 1.2 million people signed it.

Last week, Maroon 5 seemed to announce the petition had worked. In a teaser for their performance, SpongeBob appeared, suggesting the cartoon would be featured.

SpongeBob ended up introducing Scott to the crowd, because this is the world we live in now.

Like most things that explode online, people lost their damn minds.

Tedi 🐻 @TediVision26

SPONGEBOB. ARE YOU KIDDING ME. I'M SCREAMING. #SUPERBOWL

Fans said the little awkward sea sponge appearing was the best thing about the multi-million dollar sports event thus far.

Chris Stein @steiny40

SPONGEBOB! Best thing about this super bowl so far haha

That without this brief blip of cartoon royalty, "Super Bowl 53 would be irrelevant."

Aiden Crume @a_crume

if it wasn’t for spongebob with that sicko mode intro, super bowl 53 would be irrelevant

Many were all kinds of here for it.

Valor Tuski @TuskiTv

my face when i saw spongebob halftime #SuperBowl

THAT IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED AND IT WAS NOT A DRILL.

And that Hillenburg got the attention and call-out that his fans felt that he deserved.

New York Comic Con @NY_Comic_Con

This tribute to Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants during the halftime show is filling my heart with joy #Superbowl

But there were many, many fans whose thirst for SpongeBob and the rest of the nautical nonsense crew was far from quenched.

Sierra Dearns @SierraRambles

Smh I wanted a whole recreation of the spongebob band scene not that clip that barely fit in #SuperBowl like I was expecting an entrance like this

It was too short, they agonized.

Marco △⃒⃘🐝🛸 @Azeding1

The sponge bob halftime show #SuperBowl

"We wanted more," they gifed.

Nigga With Waves🌊 @weirdneighbor1

“I’m finally about to here SPONGEBOB at a REAL superball halftime” Super Bowl: “....Sicko mode”

"How dare this Travis Scott guy steal the spotlight from SpongeBob??" they queried.

lincoln @YaBoiiStink_

When Travis Scott interrupted Sponge Bob

Jess Rhiannon Owens @Jess72b

Me watching the Spongebob tribute #SuperBowl

People lamented that, after all that build up, they didn't even play "Sweet Victory."

Jacob Cain @jcain_15

You had one job and you messed it up... I wanted the actual Spongebob song to be played 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ #superbowl #PepsiHalftime

This Twitter user took it especially hard, but reasoned that, after all that, his "favorite sponge" still had his (albeit brief) moment on the big screen.

NeutralGalaxy @NeutralGalaxy

I wanted a performance, I really did. But I can live with this. They honored him. We didn't get Sweet Victory but we did get Spongebob. They took time outta the super bowl to honor Stephen Hillenburg by putting our favorite sponge on screen during the super bowl. I'm content.

He said that sometimes, as that other kind of famous band once said, you can't always get what you want, but you get what you need.

