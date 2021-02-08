 Skip To Content
25 Of The Best Tweets About The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show

25 Of The Best Tweets About The Weeknd's Super Bowl Halftime Show

"This is what my Snapchat on a night out looks like."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2021, at 9:52 p.m. ET

The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance is already sparking some amazing memes and lots of chatter online.

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the show.

This is what my Snapchat on a night out looks like #PepsiHalftime
Dylan Bruton @dylanmonroeTTU

This is what my Snapchat on a night out looks like #PepsiHalftime

Twitter: @dylanmonroeTTU

Nobody: The Weeknd’s background dancers:
Pennywise🎈 @_xlrv_

Nobody: The Weeknd’s background dancers:

Twitter: @nancywyuen

Toddlers trying to talk on FaceTime: #TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime
alysha @xomissalyshaa

Toddlers trying to talk on FaceTime: #TheWeeknd #PepsiHalftime

Twitter: @xomissalyshaa

ITS THE SAME ENERGY TELL ME IM WRONG 🤣 #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd
Alayna @AlaynaWade

ITS THE SAME ENERGY TELL ME IM WRONG 🤣 #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @AlaynaWade

me after leaving my zoom class when my teacher asked me something #TheWeeknd
nadia @plsitions

me after leaving my zoom class when my teacher asked me something #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @plsitions

i was happy in 2021 for 13 minutes and 47 seconds, thank you abel #TheWeeknd
glika @glikamitro

i was happy in 2021 for 13 minutes and 47 seconds, thank you abel #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @glikamitro

when abel winked at the camera i-
@racheeilish

when abel winked at the camera i-

Twitter: @racheeilish

Me when Abel dropped House of Balloons during the #PepsiHalftime show. 👏🏼
Jentry Jo @jentryjo

Me when Abel dropped House of Balloons during the #PepsiHalftime show. 👏🏼

Twitter: @jentryjo

the holy trinity #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd
Adam Orloff 希望 @adamorloff

the holy trinity #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @adamorloff

i now know what the halftime show reminded me of... #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime
reality steph🌹 @realitybysteph

i now know what the halftime show reminded me of... #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime

Twitter: @realitybysteph

Meredith marks performing with The Weeknd!
Dara Levy @DaraRLevy

Meredith marks performing with The Weeknd!

Twitter: @DaraRLevy

The Halftime Show was so good
Joseph Longo @josephlongo_

The Halftime Show was so good

Twitter: @josephlongo_

My Dumbass when Abel winked: #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd
Kelly🇯🇲 @KellyKiki876

My Dumbass when Abel winked: #HalfTimeShow #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @KellyKiki876

#TheWeeknd #SuperBowlWeeknd how i see how my teacher my teacher sees me
Will 💁🏻‍♂️ @IThinkWillKnows

#TheWeeknd #SuperBowlWeeknd how i see how my teacher my teacher sees me

Twitter: @IThinkWillKnows

When I FaceTime my wife and she asks what time I picked up my daughter from school. #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow
JAYM @jaymhits

When I FaceTime my wife and she asks what time I picked up my daughter from school. #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow

Twitter: @jaymhits

Me having to wake up tomorrow for work... #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd #SundayNightFitz #QuarantineDadLife
Brian Fitzsimmons @brian_bonafitz

Me having to wake up tomorrow for work... #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd #SundayNightFitz #QuarantineDadLife

Twitter: @brian_bonafitz

me drunk hyping up some girls in the club washroom #SuperBowl @theweeknd
cam jade south @cammsouth

me drunk hyping up some girls in the club washroom #SuperBowl @theweeknd

Twitter: @cammsouth

When the FaceTime taking too long to connect and you gotta tell your bestie the tea #TheWeeknd #HalfTimeShow
Sahar @sahaaarx3

When the FaceTime taking too long to connect and you gotta tell your bestie the tea #TheWeeknd #HalfTimeShow

Twitter: @sahaaarx3

harry potter at the end of the prisoner of azkaban #SuperBowl @theweeknd
cam jade south @cammsouth

harry potter at the end of the prisoner of azkaban #SuperBowl @theweeknd

Twitter: @cammsouth

me when he winked at the camera I see you Abel flirting with me😏@theweeknd
mariahhh 🪐 @mariah_ramirezz

me when he winked at the camera I see you Abel flirting with me😏@theweeknd

Twitter: @mariah_ramirezz

POV: you’re eye-to-eye with a gold fish 🐠 #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd
theziadcharif @ziadcharif1

POV: you’re eye-to-eye with a gold fish 🐠 #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd

Twitter: @ziadcharif1

THE WEEKND: Gimme a thousand of these
Pablo S. Torre @PabloTorre

THE WEEKND: Gimme a thousand of these

Twitter: @PabloTorre

Me: running to the microwave to check my pizza rolls #TheWeekend #SuperBowl
Tayler McGee @TaylerMcGee1

Me: running to the microwave to check my pizza rolls #TheWeekend #SuperBowl

Twitter: @TaylerMcGee1

Inspired by #theweekend at the #SuperBowl
Josh Rinder @jrinder

Inspired by #theweekend at the #SuperBowl

Twitter: @jrinder

My dog whenever someone is at the door #theweekend #SuperBowl
Tayler McGee @TaylerMcGee1

My dog whenever someone is at the door #theweekend #SuperBowl

Twitter: @TaylerMcGee1

