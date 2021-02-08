 Skip To Content
The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Has Become A Meme For When You Don't Know WTF Is Going On

So perfect for 2021, really.

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 7, 2021, at 9:31 p.m. ET

It's time to crown the champion of the Super Bowl. No, not whoever wins. Which part of the Super Bowl halftime show becomes the breakout meme of the night?

This year, the crown has been captured by this meme from The Weeknd's performance.

Skeeter @Skeeter696969

The vibe of the meme is basically...when you don't know WTF is going on.

Like this relatable circumstance.

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime
Glizzy McGuire @jameswalls71

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime

me losing my mom in the supermarket when i was 10 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd
rachel ☾ @rachellm23

me losing my mom in the supermarket when i was 10 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlWeeknd

Or this more adult experience.

Me looking for my car at the AMC Burbank 16 parking garage:
Americana at Brand Memes @americanamemes

Me looking for my car at the AMC Burbank 16 parking garage:

They walk so fast!

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory
Conor Ryan @ConorRyan_93

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory

Some are pandemic-specific.

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year
Brett S. Vergara @BrettSVergara

Me looking around for ‘real pants’ when the pandemic’s over after only wearing sweatpants for a year

Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March.
Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March.

Or city-specific.

Trying to exit the Delancey/Essex St station
James Harness @JamesHarness

Trying to exit the Delancey/Essex St station

But some are universal.

me looking for the arrows to the model rooms in the ikea lighting section
hot girl morg @morgan_sung

me looking for the arrows to the model rooms in the ikea lighting section

Me trying to find my wife at Target
Jagsdrew @jagsdrew

Me trying to find my wife at Target

Seriously every time.

Me stomping around the house trying to find my phone when it’s in my back pocket https://t.co/mkLyqbZKAI
Ida Tedesco @IdaTedescoTV

Me stomping around the house trying to find my phone when it’s in my back pocket https://t.co/mkLyqbZKAI

I mean...

Me looking for attention because my boyfriend is ignoring me for football
1984’s George Whorewell @EwdatsGROSS

Me looking for attention because my boyfriend is ignoring me for football

A lot of people hearkened back to a particular time in their lives.

Me at the party after drinking one of the original four lokos in college
philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Me at the party after drinking one of the original four lokos in college

Congrats to this meme!


