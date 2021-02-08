The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Has Become A Meme For When You Don't Know WTF Is Going On
So perfect for 2021, really.
It's time to crown the champion of the Super Bowl. No, not whoever wins. Which part of the Super Bowl halftime show becomes the breakout meme of the night?
This year, the crown has been captured by this meme from The Weeknd's performance.
The vibe of the meme is basically...when you don't know WTF is going on.
Like this relatable circumstance.
Or this more adult experience.
They walk so fast!
Some are pandemic-specific.
Or city-specific.
But some are universal.
Seriously every time.
I mean...
A lot of people hearkened back to a particular time in their lives.
Congrats to this meme!
-
