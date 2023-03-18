Wyoming Has Become The First State To Ban The Abortion Pill

Wyoming has banned the abortion pill, becoming the first state to specifically outlaw using medication for abortion in the “Prohibiting chemical abortions” bill that became state law on Friday.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill the same day he said he would not veto another statewide abortion ban, a near-total prohibition which makes providing abortion a felony and goes into effect this Sunday. The medication abortion ban will go into effect July 1.

According to the new law , it is illegal to “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion,” and anyone found to be violating the rule can be imprisoned for up to six months, fined $9,000, or both.

Plan B One-Step and other morning after pills that are taken before a confirmed pregnancy are exempted from the ban, and exceptions are also stated for cases of sexual assault, incest, “natural miscarriage,” and procedures for “imminent peril that substantially endangers [a pregnant person's] life or health,” not including mental health conditions. The law also exempts the pregnant person from prosecution for their own abortion.

Gordon said he believed the new laws will likely be challenged in court and urged a state referendum on abortion, per the Washington Post. “I believe this question needs to be decided as soon as possible so that the issue of abortion in Wyoming can be finally resolved, and that is best done with a vote of the people,” he said.

Fifteen states have some restriction on medication abortion , according to reproductive rights think tank the Guttmacher Institute, in addition to the 12 states where it is already de facto banned under general bans on abortion. However, Wyoming is the first state to prohibit medication abortion specifically and separate from other general bans.