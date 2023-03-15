The Latest Attempt At An Abortion Ban Just Made Its First Appearance In Court

However, Kascmaryk appeared interested in AHM’s arguments. Per the Washington Post, the judge asked Baptist if the plaintiffs believed the court could directly order the FDA to withdraw its approval of the drug, or simply instruct the department to begin the withdrawal process.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, many pregnant people living in states that have banned or seriously restricted abortion have turned to medication abortions to fill the gap. More than half of abortions in the US come from medication abortions, according to a 2022 survey from the Guttmacher Institute .

Studies of abortion laws show that banning abortions does not prevent them from happening — it just makes them more dangerous. According to a 2018 Guttmacher Institute report , abortions are performed at about the same rates worldwide but are the least likely to be done safely in countries where the procedure is forbidden.

Lorie Chaiten , senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union's Reproductive Freedom Project, told BuzzFeed News ahead of the hearing that even the existence of the lawsuit is “uncharted waters.”

“What the plaintiffs have asked for here is unprecedented,” Chaiten said. “Courts just simply do not jump in and remove drugs from the market, particularly not ones that have been on the market for [23 years].”