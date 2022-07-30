Taylor Swift Was Named The Celeb With The Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, And The Jokes Have Begun

"Pollution (Taylor’s version)."

Steffi Cao
Private jet discourse has peaked after marketing and analytics agency Yard released a list that purported to rank celebrities with the worst private jet carbon emissions since the start of the year.

"Whilst there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on all the recorded flights the purpose of this study is to highlight the damaging impact of private jet usage," Yard said in a disclaimer to the list. 

The list ranked Taylor Swift as "the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter" with her private jet reportedly emitting more than 8,000 tons during a total of 170 flights since January, according to Yard. Other celebrity offenders on the list included Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Mark Wahlberg.

Taylor Swift
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A spokesperson for Swift told BuzzFeed News that her jet was "loaned out regularly to other individuals" and that "to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Though the intent of the study was to highlight the danger of private jet carbon emissions as a whole, social media has turned it into fandom discourse, as fans rushed to Swift's defense, while others poked fun at the star's new list-topping status.

𝗣𝗘𝗧𝗘𝗥 💃 @kindagoldrush

and do I get to defend taylor swift against misinformation while also hating her (actual, real) carbon emissions while ALSO recognizing the sacrifice of safety, privacy, and basic quality of life it would take for her to fly any other way?

Twitter: @kindagoldrush

But no matter what side you're on, the memes on Swift's apparent private jet C02 emissions have been hilarious. Here are some of our favorites:

1.

christan @IWASTHELYGHT

@PopCrave Pollution (Taylor’s version)

Twitter: @IWASTHELYGHT

2.

Paul McCallion @OrangePaulp

forgot to rinse out my greek yogurt container before putting it in the recycling bin

Twitter: @OrangePaulp

3.

Dr. Tushar🧣 @reputushion

can yall stop lying, everyone knows taylor swift destroyed her jet with a chainsaw🙄

Twitter: @reputushion

4.

kayla @H0MEVIDEO

confiscate taylor swift’s private jet and make her travel across the atlantic in a dingy boat if she loves salt air that much

Twitter: @H0MEVIDEO

5.

nick @nickputation

taylor swift using public transport

Twitter: @nickputation

6.

🐺 @oliviatheehye

taylor swift on her way to the grocery store

Twitter: @oliviatheehye

7.

` @Notfancy_

TAYLOR SWIFT EXACTLY

Twitter: @Notfancy_

8.

josh @joshieonfilm

taylor swift saying she wants to run away to the lakes and live out the rest of her life surrounded by nature and then being responsible for 8923 tonnes of carbon emissions is sooo unserious

Twitter: @joshieonfilm

9.

Serg @chromaticrawler

taylor swift going to her living room from her bedroom

Twitter: @chromaticrawler

10.

I𝔳 𓆗 @kingswift_13

why taylor swift uses a private jet, i hope y’all understand

Twitter: @kingswift_13

11.

brody 💿 SAW ABEL &amp; RENAISSANCE @BRODYSVERSlON

@PopBase she wrote folklore so it cancels out

Twitter: @BRODYSVERSlON

12.

Fruit Fan @ImgivingupMama

Taylor swift going to the corner store for hot Cheetos and Arizona tea

Twitter: @ImgivingupMama

13.

You @MITSKlSUS

“Taylor Swift doesn’t care about the environment” when she literally is a millipede…

Twitter: @MITSKlSUS

14.

lucy ford 🍊 @lucyj_ford

kris jenner seeing everyone come after taylor swift instead of kylie

Twitter: @lucyj_ford

15.

🪩 eME!rald (taylor's version) @hushmirrorball

wydm taylor flies on planes?? the lyric is literally "you know that my TRAIN can take you home" 🚂🤨

Twitter: @hushmirrorball

16.

Mickey Mouse @JamesKenobi25

Only Taylor Swift can do both 🤩🙏

Twitter: @JamesKenobi25

17.

𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒔, josh simp | vee enthusiast @ortegaswift13

taylor swift. a woman against the people

Twitter: @ortegaswift13

18.

kathleen @fordhoIden

if you ever catch me on here defending a multi-millionaire’s private jet usage just take me out back and put me down i mean really

Twitter: @fordhoIden

19.

nicholai @2AMevermore

taylor swift swimming across the atlantic ocean to meet up with joe to lessen the emission of co2

Twitter: @2AMevermore

20.

prettier jesus @bxsel

Lorde cant even afford a private jet btw that’s my sister 🤞🤞🤞

Twitter: @bxsel

21.

meg (mary) @cowboylikemeg

guys i hear Taylor swift also hasn’t showered in 13 days Ewww stinky ahhhh guys don’t buy her concert tickets ahhhhh she uses her private jet too much Oh nooo guys don’t buy her tickets oh noooo!!!!!!!!

Twitter: @cowboylikemeg

