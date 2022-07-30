Taylor Swift Was Named The Celeb With The Worst Private Jet Carbon Emissions, And The Jokes Have Begun
"Pollution (Taylor’s version)."
Private jet discourse has peaked after marketing and analytics agency Yard released a list that purported to rank celebrities with the worst private jet carbon emissions since the start of the year.
"Whilst there is no way to determine if these celebrities were on all the recorded flights the purpose of this study is to highlight the damaging impact of private jet usage," Yard said in a disclaimer to the list.
The list ranked Taylor Swift as "the biggest celebrity CO2 polluter" with her private jet reportedly emitting more than 8,000 tons during a total of 170 flights since January, according to Yard. Other celebrity offenders on the list included Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, and Mark Wahlberg.
A spokesperson for Swift told BuzzFeed News that her jet was "loaned out regularly to other individuals" and that "to attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."