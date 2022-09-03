Serena Williams Gave A Touching Tribute To Her Sister Venus As Fans Celebrated Her Career

Fans are celebrating Serena Williams’s historic career as the tennis legend looks toward retirement after 27 years of dominating the court.

After a loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open in New York on Friday, Williams thanked her family for their support, especially expressing her love for her sister Venus. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus,” Williams said. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”

With that, Williams’s run ended at the tournament, which is expected to be her last. Many celebrities and fans posted tributes to Williams on social media and thanked her for her impact on both sport and pop culture.

“thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete,” Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tweeted. “such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration.”