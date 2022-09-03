Serena Williams Gave A Touching Tribute To Her Sister Venus As Fans Celebrated Her Career

“THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Serena Williams is the GOAT.”

Steffi Cao
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Serena Williams
Tim Clayton - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Fans are celebrating Serena Williams’s historic career as the tennis legend looks toward retirement after 27 years of dominating the court.

After a loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open in New York on Friday, Williams thanked her family for their support, especially expressing her love for her sister Venus. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus,” Williams said. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”

With that, Williams’s run ended at the tournament, which is expected to be her last. Many celebrities and fans posted tributes to Williams on social media and thanked her for her impact on both sport and pop culture.

“thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete,” Olympic gymnast Simone Biles tweeted. “such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration.”

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT!

Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old tennis star who is heading into the US Open's fourth round, shared an old photo showing a poster of Williams on her bedroom wall.

"Serena, THANK YOU," she tweeted. "It is because of you I believe in this dream."

ziwe @ziwe

please divert all taxes to erect a serena williams stadium asap

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.

“25 years. Champion. Shero. Legend forever,” Oprah Winfrey posted on Friday.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!

In a vulnerable essay for Vogue last month, Williams announced she plans to move away from the sport to focus on having another child.

“I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis,” she said. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, world’s worst. ... You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”

Quenchi @QueRedux

And it’s not a group project. Serena Williams stands the fuck alone. Ain’t no Jordan, ain’t no Brady, no meow meow Woods. She is heads and shoulders above them all.

Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Serena Williams in 2001

king crissle @crissles

that girl who won gon have to celebrate in her group chat cuz don't nobody else care.

Over the decades, Williams has become widely known as one of the most influential tennis players and dominant athletes of all time, holding 23 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals. Her first major title was in 1999, when she was 17 years old.

Data shared by Twitter showed she was the most tweeted-about female athlete of all time. After the US Open match on Friday, fans posted some of their favorite moments throughout the athlete’s journey, from her 2007 Australian Open win to her Sports Illustrated cover in 2015.

Derrick X @DerrickAshimwe

My favourite Serena Williams moment from her illustrious career... Crip walking after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics in London

Don Lewis @DonLew87

Serena Williams is the greatest sports story in my lifetime. From where she came (Compton), to what she accomplished (GOAT), to the sport she did it in (Overwhelmingly White) to the challenges she faced (Haters Galore), there simply isn't a more incredible story. Bless her.

“THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Serena Williams is the GOAT,” one tweeted. “Not listening to no arguments about it i’m so sorry thats mother of all mothers,” said another.

God @TheTweetOfGod

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles. To put that in perspective, you have won zero Grand Slam titles.

Serena Williams in 2007.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
Nicolas is in renaissance @niggaolas

The impact Serena Williams has had on every black athlete not just in tennis but like to so many more…the REAL mother of sport

Andrew Atkinson @atkinsonfasho

Serena Williams fought until the bitter end. The greatest tennis player of all time. Tennis will never be the same. Thank you, Queen.

Tomljanovic, who won the match on Friday, shared her own gratitude for Williams during her court interview. “I love Serena as much as you guys do,” she said. “I just thought she would beat me, you know?”

roxane gay @rgay

Nothing but massive respect for Serena Williams. Fought until the very end and made her opponent have to work for the win. She is the GOAT. A champion. A legend who made tennis so interesting. For decades.

“I thank everyone for everyone who’s been on my side for years, decades,” Williams said in her tearful concession speech. “These are happy tears. It’s been the most incredible journey I’ve ever been on in my life.”

