Serena Williams Announced She Will Retire From Tennis Soon To Focus On Her Family

After she retires, Williams said she would like to focus more on her family and have another baby. She and her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, have been "trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family," she wrote.

Having to prioritize building a family over her athletic career has been difficult, but she does not "want to be pregnant again as an athlete," she said.

"If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," she wrote. "Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."



She also plans to focus more on Serena Ventures, her venture capital firm.

Williams reflected on her tennis career, saying how this "sport has given me so much."

"I don’t particularly like to think about my legacy. I get asked about it a lot, and I never know exactly what to say," she wrote. "But I’d like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can be strong yet beautiful. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all."