Video Shows A 13-Year-Old Boy Had His Hands Up When A Police Officer Fatally Shot Him

"Even as our understanding of this incident continues to evolve, this remains a complicated and nuanced story and we all must proceed with deep empathy and calm," Lightfoot said during a press conference Thursday.

Ahead of the release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot described viewing the footage as "excruciating." She also urged Chicagoans to respond peacefully and cautioned that the videos should not be viewed by children.

The city's Civilian Office of Police Accountability posted the videos online Thursday along with other recordings and police reports related to the shooting of Adam Toledo, following weeks of protest over the boy's killing and demands to release the body camera footage to the public.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Chicago by a police officer had his hands up when the cop fired his weapon, new videos show.

Still images from police body-worn camera show Adam Toledo with his hands in the air.

On March 29, a police officer shot the boy to death in an alley in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood after a foot pursuit. Officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they chased Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who officials said fired the initial gunshots that brought police to the area.



As one officer tackled Roman, another ordered Toledo to stop, but the boy kept running, prosecutors said Saturday during a court hearing for Roman, who is now facing child endangerment and weapons charges. Toledo then paused and the officer ordered him to show his hands.

Footage from the body camera worn by the officer who fatally shot Toledo shows the cop running after the boy, yelling, “Stop, stop right fucking now.”

“Hands. Show me your fucking hands, drop it,” the officer yells, according to the video.

The boy is then seen with his hands raised as the officer fires one round, causing Toledo to fall backward to the ground in an opening along a fence. A gun is not visible in the body worn video at the time of the shooting. The officer then runs toward him and radios for an ambulance.

The video then shows officers attempting first aid over several minutes as Toledo lies gravely wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a gun was also recovered, police said.

Prosecutors initially said that the boy turned toward the officer and had a gun in his right hand. Immediately before the video was released, however, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office told WGN9 that that detail was inaccurate and that the attorney who provided the information “failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court.”

Footage from a camera across a parking lot next to the alley shows Toledo's right arm moving behind the fence, making a tossing motion, before turning back toward the officer with his hands up.

During a press conference after the release, the family's attorney Adeena Weiss-Ortiz called the shooting an "assassination."

"If you're shooting an unarmed child with his hands in the air, it is an assassination," she told reporters.

She stressed that, although video showed the 13-year-old appear to toss something behind the fence, he looks to be unarmed and with his hands in the air before being shot.

"Adam, during his last seconds of life did not have a gun in his hand," she said. "His hands were empty when he was shot in the chest at the hands of the officer. He did not have a gun in his hand, contrary to the reports made earlier today."



The attorney said she couldn't dismiss the possibility Toledo was carrying a gun, but said it was irrelevant.

"It could be a gun, I'm not going to deny that it could be a gun," she said. "It is not relevant because he tossed the gun. If he had a gun, he tossed it. The officer said, 'Show me your hands.' He complied. He turned around."

"Whatever he had in his hand, there was something in his hand, he approaches the fence, lets it go, he turns around and is shot," Weiss-Ortizal said.

In the records released Thursday, the officer who fatally shot Toledo was identified as 34-year-old Eric Stillman. According to a tactical incident report, which includes a set of boxes for officers to check, Stillman made claims about Toledo's behavior — some of which do not appear to be borne out by the body worn video. The officer checked boxes that Toledo did not follow verbal commands, fled, posed an imminent threat, used force likely to cause death or great bodily harm, and that he was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.



She said the officer did not appear to have any previous discipline or "incidents."