Liver King, The TikTok Creator Who Eats Raw Bull Testicles For Dinner, Is On Steroids

“We live in a world where people are muscular, fit, and ripped have to justify their fitness,” he said at the time. “And in the same world, people who are obese and metabolically deranged, or skinny and osteopathically deranged, don’t have to justify their level of fitness. Somebody asked me the other day to explain my beard! What’s the fucking deal with you shaving your face? You’re telling me as a man, you’re paying another man money to buy his razor blades and shaving cream, to look more like a woman than a man?”

When the More Dates More Plates video was uploaded on Tuesday, BuzzFeed News reached out to Johnson about the steroid allegations. He responded with a statement that had nothing to do with our request for comment. “Since we first talked in Africa, my message has always been about the 4,000 people a day who kill themselves... the 80,000 people a day that ‘try’ to kill themselves... our people are hurting at record rates with depression, anxiety, autoimmune, infertility and low ambition in life... our young men are hurting the most... lost, weak and submissive,” Johnson told BuzzFeed News.

He then asked for a chance to be a podcast guest. (Sadly, BuzzFeed News no longer produces podcasts.) “A big mainstream, long-form podcast would be the perfect platform to openly discuss this opportunity -- to be better,” Johnson wrote. “Liver King here... humbly requesting an invite to tell all.”