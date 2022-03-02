Meet The Man Behind Liver King, The TikTok Influencer Going Viral For Eating Raw Animal Organs

While the nine tenets can be applied to anyone (any gender, and even vegans), Johnson largely related the practices to optimizing testosterone levels. “If you have your cellphone next to your fucking dick and balls, that’s going to change your testosterone,” he said.

Underneath it all, Liver King is selling a version of untamed, unfettered masculinity. “People say, ‘Liver King says eat liver and get jacked,’” Johnson said. “You know what Liver King says? Start with liver, get some really good sleep, move like Liver King, eat like Liver King, shield like Liver King. Live like the ancestral man, and you’ll have the hormone profile that’s double or triple of the manicured modern man.”

Lisa Stollman, a registered nutritionist and diabetes specialist, strongly pushed back on the Liver King diet. She disputed Johnson’s suggestion that it will make you big and strong, even in the short term, and said it could be dangerous in the long term. “There’s a big problem with bacteria when you’re eating raw foods like this,” she told BuzzFeed News. “Common pesticides and hormones fed to animals now all accumulate in the liver. This is a diet where you’ll increase your risk of heart disease, as well as many types of cancer due to the content of saturated fat. To be on a diet because you want to look a certain way is not right — we need to think more about long-term health.”

Stollman stressed that including whole foods and plants into your diet is crucial to decreasing inflammation and increasing longevity, and she questioned Johnson’s qualifications to be sharing nutrition tips. When asked if he had any certification in nutrition sciences, Johnson, who says he is a health coach, told BuzzFeed News that he has a degree in biology and chemistry.

Johnson claimed he has never used enhancing drugs to achieve his physique. “This is what I think is crazy,” he said. “We live in a world where people who are muscular, fit, and ripped, have to justify their fitness. And in the same world, people who are obese, metabolically deranged, or skinny and osteopathically deranged, they don’t have to justify their level of fitness.”

There’s a specific set of vocabulary associated with the brand as well. Liver King addresses his wife as the “Liver Queen” and his sons as the “Savage Liver Boys.” Liver King’s fans are addressed as “primals.” Cardio workouts are translated to “simulated hunts,” while strength workouts are “training barbarian.” Now, when corporations using memes and voicey language is considered unbearably cringey, the Liver King persona slips past the trappings of a faceless company and user-created jokes to formulate his own ecosystem.