Halloween Is Here, So We Tried The Costumes That Social Media Told Us To

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our new column, Social Media Made Me Do It, we try a new trend, product, or tip from the feed.

It is that special time of year to celebrate those with fine motor skills and planning capabilities, as the rest of us look at our calendars on Oct. 31 and groan, a Halloween costume, again? Never fear, just turn to social media for inspiration — #halloweencostumeideas has 1.7 billion views on TikTok, and #halloweencostumes has over 961,000 posts on Instagram.