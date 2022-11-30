Spotify Wrapped Is Out And Some Music Fans Have Spent All Year Long Ensuring They Appear As A Top Fan

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is now out in the world, marking the end of a year’s worth of careful image curation for some.



Each user can access a customized infographic of their listening data from the past year, and although other methods of sharing listening habits go viral from time to time — from monthly Receiptify dumps to the recent Instafest.app trend — Spotify Wrapped remains the crown jewel of flexing one’s musical taste. Sorry to Apple Music’s new “Replay” year-end stat, but it doesn’t trend in the same way.

“Wrapped day is more important than Christmas to me,” 24-year-old Hannah Lang told BuzzFeed News. “I feel attached to my Spotify account the same way people feel attached to CD, record, or art collections … I love to see myself reflected back to me.”

What began as a marketing campaign for Spotify has morphed into a paradox of image and self-reflection (and also…a very successful marketing campaign). And fans like Lang tell us they’ve been obsessively planning all year for how their Unwrapped will appear.