A Group Of Police Surrounded A Black Running Club After They Gave High Fives And Cheered Runners At The Boston Marathon

So when the police pulled up to their cheer squad around noon, Remy said he wasn’t sure what they were doing wrong. “It felt like a traffic stop,” he said. “There was one cop on a bike kind of cruising back and forth. After doing about four passes, he came back with some friends.”

In Instagram videos now being reposted by fellow runners and marathon fans, many called out the disproportionate and racist policing, as the mainly Black run crew was encircled by more than 12 police officers, barricading them in from the street and watching them from behind on motorcycles.

“There just aren't a lot of Black and brown people into the sport,” Remy said. “It just doesn't feel like a coincidence that the cheer zone that was policed is the cheer zone that was organized by Black and brown people.”