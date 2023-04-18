The Mother Of The Black Teen Who Was Shot After He Rang The Wrong Doorbell Shared How He’s Doing Since He Came Home

On Tuesday, the homeowner, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, turned himself in to authorities and was booked into jail. He has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Though Yarl is now recovering at home, Nagbe said the “residual effect” of the shooting will stay with him.

"While he was standing there, his brothers didn't run outside, but he got a couple of bullets in his body instead of a couple of twins coming up, out, and giving him a hug," she said.

Yarl will communicate when he can, but only because he is surrounded by a team of medical professionals, Nagbe said. She added her son mostly "just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just roll down his eyes.”

In Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson’s announcement of the charges on Monday, he noted that there was a "racial component" to the case but did not comment further on specifics.

The Yarl family is being represented by civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Ben Crump. In a joint statement released Monday, Crump and Merritt said the family had received news of the charges shortly after they had gotten off a phone call with President Joe Biden.

“Moments after the family got off the phone with President Biden, who offered his prayers for Ralph’s health and for justice, we learned that the prosecutor will be charging the man who is responsible for the deplorable shooting of this innocent boy," the statement read. "Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop. Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted. While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”