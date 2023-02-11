Topher, Denial Is A River In Egypt, And Side-Eye — Everything You Need To Know About Current Viral TikTok Audios

Memes have historically focused on the visual, but TikTok — and Vine before it — has created memeable audio clips, perfect for a new situational joke. But sometimes your FYP will just drop you in the middle of a new sound without context. So, to alleviate that confusion, here’s an explainer of 2023’s biggest trending TikTok audios so far.

“Y’all Already Know Who I Am, My Name’s Topher”