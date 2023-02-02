Y'all Already Know Who He Is: It’s Topher

Since Topher’s rise to fame, he’s been asked for autographs in school, been accused of owning his sister’s TikTok account (resulting in a brief account suspension after many people reported it for thinking it violated TikTok’s 13+ guideline), and also received an unhealthy amount of negativity. Russell said initially the comments upset her younger brother.

“There are some comments that have bothered Topher saying ‘Topher's annoying,’ ‘a spoiled brat,’ or ‘I hate Topher,’” she said. “My mom has tried to protect him from these comments by not allowing him to have his own TikTok account, but of course other people share this information with him.”

But Topher said he just lets it roll off his back now, repeating the pep talk he’s received from his family that has helped boost his confidence. “My mom told me there's always gonna be haters,” he said. “‘If you don't have haters, you're not somebody.’”

Many have also left comments in concern about child actors and the dangers of getting famous online. He went viral again for seemingly hitting his head on a wall while wishing a viewer happy birthday, which he wanted to clarify did not actually happen. “I hit a part of my body that didn’t really hurt, and it shook my head,” he said. “I thought it would look funny.”

“It's not like Ally's forcing me to be on camera,” Topher said. “I want to do it.”

Russell, a first-year at the University of Kentucky, said she’ll come home from college on weekends to film with her brother. In that time, they’ll record three or four videos, to make sure she’s got something to post every day. If she runs out of content, her mom films something with Topher for her to post.

Filming isn’t always the easiest. “We argue a lot when we film, because you know, Topher has ADHD, and he cannot stay still or stay focused,” she said. “So whenever we make a video, it takes like 20 tries to get it right. Like it takes hours.”

Topher said he’s also learning to manage expectations about social media virality. “It can be a itsy-bitsy stressful — sorry, we’re country, we say ‘itsy-bitsy’ a lot — because there are so many talented kids that God has created,” Topher said. “There's so many kids way more funnier than me. But I try to enjoy it.”

He said his favorite comment to read is when people talk about his teeth. “I like it,” he said. “It makes me laugh.”

Russell has switched her major to communications, in hopes of using it toward their blossoming social media following. Meanwhile, Topher hopes that he can do even more on-camera work in the future. “I want to be like an actor, like Jenna Ortega,” he said. “If I could be in a Hollywood movie, that'd be great.”