The announcement also sparked intense social media discourse as some creators tried to discredit Siragusa. Controversial Twitch commentator Keemstar claimed she was scamming men online by saying she was single and others have made jokes about asking for money back . But many Twitch streamers, like LilyPichu and 39daph, have criticized the backlash. “seeing the shit she's going through with her husband is disgusting,” LilyPichu tweeted . “no one deserves that.”