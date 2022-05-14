The “Summer Of Rage” Began With Thousands Marching At Abortion Rights Protests Across The Country

Across the nation, pro-choice demonstrators took to the streets to launch a summer of mobilization, fueled by rage over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to roll back Roe v Wade, landmark legislation protecting the right to an abortion.

In major cities including Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, thousands gathered for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” marches, with a clear message directed at decision-makers.

“For the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage. Until our government starts working for us and codifies our right to an abortion, we will be UNGOVERNABLE” tweeted Rachel O’Leary Carmona, Executive Director of Women's March. “This is a fight for abortion rights. And it’s a fight we’ll win.”