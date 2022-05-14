The Best Signs At NYC's Pro-Abortion Rights Rally

On a grey Saturday in New York City, thousands turned out to show their support for abortion rights, part of mass national protests after a draft opinion regarding conservative justices' intentions to roll back Roe v. Wade was leaked.

More than 10,000 people, according to organizers' estimates, marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan's City Hall. Mothers brought their daughters, friends took Instagram photos of each other, and many showed their support by bringing signs featuring personal stories, frustrations, and memes.

Here are some of the best ones that BuzzFeed News saw this weekend: