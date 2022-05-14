The Best Signs At NYC's Pro-Abortion Rights Rally

"If I wanted politics in me I'd fuck a senator."

On a grey Saturday in New York City, thousands turned out to show their support for abortion rights, part of mass national protests after a draft opinion regarding conservative justices' intentions to roll back Roe v. Wade was leaked.

More than 10,000 people, according to organizers' estimates, marched from Brooklyn to Manhattan's City Hall. Mothers brought their daughters, friends took Instagram photos of each other, and many showed their support by bringing signs featuring personal stories, frustrations, and memes.

Here are some of the best ones that BuzzFeed News saw this weekend:

Sign reading &quot;I&#x27;m with them!&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News

“I’m here to be a warm body and support anyone who should have the right to choose,” said protestor Emmett. "Not only women get abortions — anyone with a uterus can, so I wanted to show that in my sign."

Sign reading &quot;Keep our rights out ya mouth&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Sign reading &quot;Public cervix announcement: FUCK YOU&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Sign reading &quot;Uteruses before duderuses&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Signs reading &quot;Keep your laws off my body&quot; and &quot;No woman can call herself free who does not own and control her body — Margaret Sanger&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News

“I heard about this protest through my US History professor — we were talking about how we can help because it feels like we’re going back in time,” said Rosie, pictured here with her best friend Kristen.

Sign reading &quot;My body my choice&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
&quot;Want to stop abortions? Regulate where all wanted pregnancies begin:&quot; with sign pointing to a penis, and &quot;If you really cared about saving lives you&#x27;d be banning these [guns] circa 1994 - 2004, not reinstating these [hangers] circa 1903-1973&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Signs reading &quot;think outside my box&quot; and &quot;vasectomies prevent abortions&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Sign reading &quot;this land is my land&quot; with pair of green underwear hanging below.
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News

"I've had an abortion before — this is a ban on healthcare and rights for people everywhere," said Talia, pictured on the left, next to her mom.

Signs reading, &quot;not every ejaculation needs a last name&quot; and &quot;are women people? A nation investigates.&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News
Signs reading &quot;If I wanted politics in me I&#x27;d fuck a senator&quot; and &quot;abortion isn&#x27;t fugly, you are&quot;
Steffi Cao for BuzzFeed News

Emmy, Jess and Brittany came to the protest because “we’re just concerned citizens,” they told me. “We care about our rights, women’s rights and everyone’s rights.”

