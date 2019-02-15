A YouTuber Was Shot While Confronting A Security Guard At A Synagogue

"Ah, fucker shot me," the YouTuber yelled in a live streamed video of the incident.

Furry Potato/YouTube

A transgender YouTube personality was shot in the leg Thursday while videotaping a confrontation with a security guard outside of a synagogue and school in Los Angeles. Officers responded to the facility in the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building around noon and found a person with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement. The person was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, and an armed security guard who was working at the school was detained in connection with the incident. The victim, Zhoie Perez, goes by the name Furry Potato on YouTube and identifies as a transgender woman, live streamed the entire incident in two separate videos on her channel Furry Potato Live.

Video posted to the site showed Perez loitering around the building for more than 30 minutes, remarking on the synagogue's exterior and security features. A guard outside the building confronted her and asked why she was filming, but she did not respond.

Furry Potato Live/YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Don't try to do anything crazy over here," the security guard says. "Stay away, stay away." After a while, the security guard goes back inside and reappears behind a gate at the building and tells Furry Potato to get away from the door, warning, "I'm going to shoot you." "Do that one more time you dead and I'm gonna be sure," he says. Another video from the scene shows a security guard holding a gun in front of his waist pointed at the ground as Perez says "this guard just pulled a gun out on me, everybody." A couple minutes later, the guard asks again, "Why are you recording us? Why are you recording me? Why are you recording this institution?" After another minute, the guard says, "Get away," before firing a single gunshot toward the ground. "Ah, fucker shot me," Perez yells, as she runs down the sidewalk. "Fucker shot me in the leg fuck. Fuck!"

It's not clear what Perez was doing at the synagogue. She did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' messages. Her main YouTube channel, Furry Potato, has more than 17,000 subscribers. The channel describes herself as a First Amendment "Auditor," and features videos of her filming outside various businesses and government buildings, confronting people, security guards, and police officers. Perez was arrested in June 2018 on suspicion of terrorizing someone and causing fear at the US Marine Corps recruiting office in Valencia, California. The incident was initially treated as a hate crime because Perez allegedly made verbal threats directed at a black recruiter, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported. She later pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace and was ordered to pay a $100 fine. When officers arrived at the scene Thursday, Perez refused to give her name or say what had transpired, video shows. An apparent gunshot wound can be seen on her right leg while she is handcuffed to a gurney in an ambulance.

Furry Potato Live/YouTube / Via youtube.com