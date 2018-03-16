Two Women Who Stole Flyers And Mocked Muslims At A Mosque Have Been Arrested

Tempe Police Department

Elizabeth Dauenhauer, 51, of Phoenix, and Tahnee Gonzales, 32, of Glendale, Arizona, were arrested after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 worth of pamphlets and other documents from the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, said Detective Lily Duran, a spokesperson for the Tempe Police Department.

"The events were all captured by the suspects as they posted video on Facebook Live," Duran told BuzzFeed News.