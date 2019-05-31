11 People Were Killed In A Shooting At A City Government Building In Virginia
Six others were injured after a city employee opened fire inside a municipal building in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, police said.
At least 11 people were killed and six others were injured after a city employee opened fire at a large government complex in Virginia Friday afternoon, officials said.
Police responded to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shortly after 4 p.m. when a longtime public utilities employee entered Building 2 and "began to indiscriminately fire upon all the victims," Virginia Beach Chief James Cervera said.
Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was not immediately identified. Cervera said one police officer was injured by gunfire. The shooter was killed.
"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said during a news conference. "The people involved are our friends coworkers, neighbors, colleagues."
Authorities added that they believe there was only one shooter.
Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital was treating five patients. One patient was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's level I trauma center, the Sentara Healthcare system said on Twitter.
The building where the shooting took place houses various city departments, including public works, public utilities, planning, and communications and information technology, according to the city's website. The municipal center consists of 30 government buildings.
Cervera said the shooting occurred on multiple floors, describing the scene as "huge."
"Right now we have a lot of questions. The whys, they will come later," he said. "Right now we have more questions really than we have answers."
The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.
Arthur Felton, who was inside Building 2 when the shooting began, told the Virginian-Pilot he evacuated the building after a coworker heard gunshots.
"I never thought this would happen in my building," said Felton, an 18-year employee in the planning department. "The people who were shot — I’m sure I know most of them."
Megan Banton, a public utilities employee, told WAVY-TV she and her coworkers barricaded themselves in their office as she called 911.
"We just heard people yelling and screaming to get down," Banton said. "I don't know what kind of person would do something like that."
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he and his staff were monitoring the situation and urged people to stay away from the area.
"This is a tragic day for Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth," Northam tweeted. "My heart breaks for the victims of this devastating shooting, their families, and all who loved them."
Virginia Beach is the most populous city in the state with an estimated 450,000 residents. The city is located in the southeastern part of the state on the Atlantic Coast.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.