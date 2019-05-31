11 People Were Killed In A Shooting At A City Government Building In Virginia

At least 11 people were killed and six others were injured after a city employee opened fire at a large government complex in Virginia Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police responded to the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shortly after 4 p.m. when a longtime public utilities employee entered Building 2 and "began to indiscriminately fire upon all the victims," Virginia Beach Chief James Cervera said.

Officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was not immediately identified. Cervera said one police officer was injured by gunfire. The shooter was killed.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said during a news conference. "The people involved are our friends coworkers, neighbors, colleagues."

Authorities added that they believe there was only one shooter.



Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital was treating five patients. One patient was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital's level I trauma center, the Sentara Healthcare system said on Twitter.



The building where the shooting took place houses various city departments, including public works, public utilities, planning, and communications and information technology, according to the city's website. The municipal center consists of 30 government buildings.

Cervera said the shooting occurred on multiple floors, describing the scene as "huge."

"Right now we have a lot of questions. The whys, they will come later," he said. "Right now we have more questions really than we have answers."

