This Woman Fell Through A Store's Ceiling While Trying To Escape Police And OMG It Was Caught On Film
Police said the woman and a man were trying to use stolen credit cards at a Reddi Mart in Alberta, Canada.
A woman fell through the ceiling of a convenience store in Canada while trying to evade police, and of course, there's a video of it.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to the local Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove, Alberta, on Monday to investigate a complaint that a woman and a man were trying to use stolen credit cards.
When an officer attempted to detain the two individuals, the man pushed the woman into the officer and a scuffle ensued, the RCMP said in a statement.
With the help of one of the store's employees, the officer eventually got a hold of the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground. Meanwhile, the woman ran to the back of the store and climbed into the ceiling via a vent.
As other officers arrived, surveillance video captured the woman falling through the ceiling and onto a shelf full of firewood, charcoal, envelopes, and other items.
Here's the video:
The woman bounced back up, walked around the aisle, put her hands up, and was detained by officers.
RCMP said no one involved suffered any significant injuries.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Richard Pariseau, of Edmonton, was charged with 11 counts, including possession of stolen property, using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.
The woman, identified as 29-year-old Brittany Burke, also of Edmonton, was charged with obstructing a police officer, failing to comply with undertaking, and mischief under $5,000.
Bhagwant Chauhan, the owner of the store, told CTV News the couple was trying to buy popcorn with the stolen cards.
"Just popcorn," Chauhan said. "Four dollar, 39 [cents]."
