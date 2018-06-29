This Woman Fell Through A Store's Ceiling While Trying To Escape Police And OMG It Was Caught On Film

Police said the woman and a man were trying to use stolen credit cards at a Reddi Mart in Alberta, Canada.

A woman fell through the ceiling of a convenience store in Canada while trying to evade police, and of course, there's a video of it.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to the local Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove, Alberta, on Monday to investigate a complaint that a woman and a man were trying to use stolen credit cards.

When an officer attempted to detain the two individuals, the man pushed the woman into the officer and a scuffle ensued, the RCMP said in a statement.

With the help of one of the store's employees, the officer eventually got a hold of the male suspect and wrestled him to the ground. Meanwhile, the woman ran to the back of the store and climbed into the ceiling via a vent.

As other officers arrived, surveillance video captured the woman falling through the ceiling and onto a shelf full of firewood, charcoal, envelopes, and other items.