Venezuela's President Was Unharmed After What The Government Said Was An Assassination Attempt

Drones armed with explosives detonated near President Nicolas Maduro at a military parade, according to the government. Firefighters said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed in what the government said was an assassination attempt on the socialist leader during a speech at a military parade in Caracas Saturday.

Venezuelan officials said several drones armed with explosives detonated near the president as he delivered his speech, but firefighters on the scene said the disturbance was actually the result of a gas tank explosion inside a nearby apartment, the Associated Press reported.



Seven people were injured in the apparent attack, said Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a building window near the event.

State television showed Maduro abruptly cutting his speech short after an explosion startled officials and caused hundreds of soldiers standing in formation to disperse.