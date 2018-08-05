Venezuela's President Was Unharmed After What The Government Said Was An Assassination Attempt
Drones armed with explosives detonated near President Nicolas Maduro at a military parade, according to the government. Firefighters said the incident was actually a gas tank explosion.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was unharmed in what the government said was an assassination attempt on the socialist leader during a speech at a military parade in Caracas Saturday.
Venezuelan officials said several drones armed with explosives detonated near the president as he delivered his speech, but firefighters on the scene said the disturbance was actually the result of a gas tank explosion inside a nearby apartment, the Associated Press reported.
Seven people were injured in the apparent attack, said Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a building window near the event.
State television showed Maduro abruptly cutting his speech short after an explosion startled officials and caused hundreds of soldiers standing in formation to disperse.
Speaking shortly after the incident, Maduro said far-right factions within Venezuela and Colombia, as well as Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, were responsible for the attack.
He added that several people behind the apparent attack have been taken into custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
A group called Soldiers in T-shirts claimed responsibility for the attack in a tweet, saying it planned to fly two drones loaded with explosives at the president, but that government soldiers shot them down before they reached him.
Maduro was recently reelected to a second term amid an ongoing economic and humanitarian crisis in the South American country.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.