The US Women's Soccer Team Scored The Most Goals In A World Cup Game Ever

Megan Rapinoe, a forward for the US women's soccer team, celebrates after scoring the team's ninth goal in their opening match of the 2019 World Cup.

The US Women's National Soccer Team scored the most goals ever in a single World Cup match — for men or women — beating Thailand 13-0 Tuesday in their first match of the 2019 tournament.

The Americans, the No. 1 ranked team in the tournament and defending champions, broke the previous record set in 1954, when Austria beat Switzerland 7-5 in the quarterfinal game of the men's World Cup for a combined total of 12 goals.

Forward Alex Morgan also tied former US player Michelle Akers' 1991 record for most goals scored by a single player in a women's World Cup match with five goals.

The USWNT is the favorite to win the eighth edition of the women's international competition. But after host team France's 4-0 routing over South Korea in the opening match of the tournament, analysts wondered whether the Americans could make a similar statement — and did they ever.

After referees ruled offsides what would have been Goal 1 by Morgan in the fifth minute, the striker scored in the 12th with a header off a cross from defender Kelley O'Hara.