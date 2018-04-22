Universal FanCon Was Postponed And People Are Not Happy At All

In a statement and FAQ on the convention's website, organizers said they were unable to raise enough money to run the convention and "deliver the event the fans deserved."

Organizers said they tried to supplement the insufficient funds by making “significant personal investments” and scaling back the convention to “create a leaner and more efficient show.” They also raised more than $56,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to help finance the event.

"As we built out our floorplan, invited guests, figured out lodging/travel arrangements, and confirmed activities, our costs started to grow exponentially," the statement said. "Unfortunately, the support we were anticipating in terms of ticket sales and sponsorships did not materialize."

The event, which was supposed to be held from April 27–29 at the Baltimore Convention Center, has not yet been rescheduled.