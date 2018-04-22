Universal FanCon Was Postponed And People Are Not Happy At All
Billed as the "first multi-fandom Con dedicated to inclusion, highlighting Women, LGBTQ, the Disabled and Persons of Color,” the convention has not yet been rescheduled.
Organizers of Universal FanCon, a crowd-funded convention created to celebrate diversity and inclusivity in fandom, abruptly postponed the event Friday, just one week before it was supposed to debut.
The last-minute postponement frustrated many conventiongoers as they scrambled to cancel flights and hotel rooms and recoup money they'd spent to prepare for the convention.
Some were angry over the fact that they first heard about the postponement on social media or because hotels had canceled their reservations.
To make matters worse, it was not immediately clear if ticket-holders would get refunds.
For now, those who can't cancel their flights are working on making other plans when they get to Baltimore.
