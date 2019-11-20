Syracuse University Students Say A White Supremacist Manifesto Was Airdropped To Their Phones And Now Authorities Are Investigating

Syracuse University students say a white supremacist manifesto was airdropped to their phones at a library, triggering a mass police response and heightening fears within the campus community.

On Tuesday, the university's Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it received multiple reports that the document, which appeared to be a copy of the 74-page anti-Muslim manifesto published online by the perpetrator of the Christchurch mosque shootings, was posted to an online forum and then airdropped to several cellphones of people who were sitting at the library.



Officials said the FBI and the New York State Police are assisting in the investigation, which is being led by the Syracuse Police Department.



The DPS said despite the reports, there was no "direct threat" to the campus community.

"Classes remain in session [and] the university remains open," DPS Chief Robert Maldonado told reporters Tuesday.

Circulation of the manifesto would be the latest in a series of racist incidents reported on campus that have left students and faculty fearing for their safety. The incidents that have occurred within the last two weeks include racist graffiti, verbal harassment, and a swastika that was left in the snow.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton T. Buckner said officials don't believe, at this time, that the circulation of the manifesto is connected to any of the other incidents, but its distribution has heightened fears on an already tense campus and fueled calls for university officials to cancel classes.