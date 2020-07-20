A White Couple Who Pointed Guns At Protesters In St. Louis Have Been Charged

Mark and Patricia McCloskey face felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Mark and Patricia McCloskey

A middle-aged white couple who were captured on video pointing guns at protesters in St. Louis last month were charged on Monday for waving their weapons at the crowd. Mark and Patricia McCloskey face felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner told the Associated Press. "It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis," Gardner said in a statement.

1/ Statement from Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner - Today my office filed charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey following an incident involving peaceful, unarmed protesters on June 28th. Full statement below:

Gardner said she was "open to recommending" that the McCloskeys, who are both personal injury attorneys, participate in a diversion program "to reduce unnecessary involvement with the courts." "We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerating," she said. In video of the June 28 incident, Mark McCloskey is seen carrying an assault rifle while Patricia McCloskey holds up a handgun as the two stand outside their mansion.

A couple has come out of their house and is pointing guns at protesters in their neighborhood #StLouis #lydakrewson