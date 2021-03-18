The Cop Who Said The Spa Shooter Had A "Bad Day" Didn't Mean To Disrespect The Victims, Sheriff Says

A Georgia sheriff whose spokesperson said the spa shooter was having a "bad day" when he allegedly killed six Asian women and two others apologized Thursday, saying the official didn't mean to sympathize with the suspect.

"In as much as his words were taken or construed as insensitive or inappropriate, they were not intended to disrespect any of the victims, the gravity of this tragedy, or express empathy or sympathy for the suspect," Cherokee Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a statement.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Capt. Jay Baker, director of communications and community relations at the sheriff's office, said the suspect in the attacks on three Atlanta-area spas had "a really bad day." Law enforcement officials also said at that time it was too early to determine if the shooter was motivated by race, even though the businesses advertise their majority female and Asian employees and the majority of the victims were Asian women. Instead, officials said the suspect told them he a sex addiction and targeted the spas because he wanted to “take out that temptation.”

Shortly after the press conference, BuzzFeed News reported that Baker had previously shared a photo of T-shirts based off the Corona beer label that said "Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA."