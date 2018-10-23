Dozens Of People Were Injured In Rome After An Escalator Collapsed At A Metro Station

At least 24 people, including fans of a Russian soccer team, were injured after an escalator inside a Rome metro station gave way Tuesday night, according to Italian media.

The incident occurred in the Repubblica station before a Champions League match between CSKA Moscow and A.S. Roma. One person was in serious condition, and most of the injured were Russians who were in town for the soccer game, according to La Repubblica.

A terrifying video shows the crowded escalator speeding up before coming to a sudden halt, leaving people piled up at the bottom steps. Some passengers threw themselves to the center railing to escape.