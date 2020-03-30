Are You A Retired Health Care Worker Or A Student Helping With The COVID-19 Response?
If you're planning on reentering the workforce or leaving school early to help treat people infected with the novel coronavirus, we want to hear from you.
As the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 increases across the country, officials are calling on retired health care workers to return to hospitals and nursing and medical students to get to work early to help care for patients infected with the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
If you're a retired nurse or doctor — or a student in nursing or medical school — and you're signing up to assist in the COVID-19 response, we want to hear from you. Please fill out this form to get in touch.
Stephanie Baer is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Stephanie K. Baer at stephanie.baer@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.