A Police Officer Hit A 14-Year-Old And Pinned His Head To The Ground While Detaining Him Over A Cigar

A California police officer punched a 14-year-old black boy in the chest and pinned his head to the ground while detaining him for possessing a cigar in an incident that was captured on video. The video, which was posted to Twitter by the boy's family and their friends, shows a Rancho Cordova police officer beating the teen as he struggles on the ground. After it was shared tens of thousands of times, authorities said the incident was under review — but also that the boy resisted detention as the officer attempted to investigate a potential crime. "It’s important to put video footage into context, especially in relation to a use of force incident," Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said in a statement. In the video, the officer attempts to turn the boy who is laying on his back onto his stomach and then pins his head into the ground, as someone in the background says, "Stop, bro." The officer then throws punches into his chest as he flips the boy again onto his back.

My baby brother who is 14 years old. All of this over a swisher😤 there’s more footage but I wasn’t able to upload it all. Please repost, we just want justice for my baby!😭💯 #JUSTICE4JAH

Twitter user @0hnana__, who identified herself as the boy's sister, said he has a serious heart condition "that could be triggered very easily by being hit in his chest/back!." "He’s a kid and has never been in any kind of trouble with the law," she tweeted. "He was very scared and in so much pain!!!" She said he was cited for resisting arrest over his possession of a Swisher Sweet, a type of cigar. "They ended up letting him go so what was all of this for?? Smh he was left with scratches and chest pains! this was so unnecessary!" she wrote. In additional videos posted to Instagram, the boy is heard telling the cop, "I wasn't fighting, bro. I wasn't fighting."