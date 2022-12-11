Photos Show Hundreds Of Santas Shredding Gnar On The Slopes In Maine

More than 300 Santas hit the slopes at Sunday River ski resort in Maine to spread holiday cheer and support a local nonprofit.

By
Stephanie K. Baer
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits hit the slopes for charity at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine, on Dec. 11, 2022.

Dressed in their best crimson-red suits and snowy-white beards, hundreds of Santa Clauses hit the slopes in Newry, Maine, on Sunday to support youth education and recreation.

The Sunday River ski resort's annual Santa Sunday event raises money for the River Fund, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships, educational workshops, and year-round outdoor sports programs in the western Maine community. More than 300 Santas participated in this year's event and raised $7,650 for the charity, with the resort matching that amount, events manager Liza Jensen told BuzzFeed News.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Skiers dressed in Santa Claus outfits ride a chairlift at Sunday River on Dec. 11, 2022.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A skier dressed as a Christmas tree joined the Santas on the slopes for the event.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Snowboarders and skiers make their way down a run.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A skier dressed as Santa Claus gives a thumbs-up as they speed down the slopes.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The Grinch also made an appearance at the event at the Newry resort on Dec. 11, 2022.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A snowboarder dressed as Santa waves while hitting the slopes.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A skier dressed as Santa makes a turn in the snow as they ski down a run at the Newry resort.