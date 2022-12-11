Photos Show Hundreds Of Santas Shredding Gnar On The Slopes In Maine

Dressed in their best crimson-red suits and snowy-white beards, hundreds of Santa Clauses hit the slopes in Newry, Maine, on Sunday to support youth education and recreation.

The Sunday River ski resort's annual Santa Sunday event raises money for the River Fund, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships, educational workshops, and year-round outdoor sports programs in the western Maine community. More than 300 Santas participated in this year's event and raised $7,650 for the charity, with the resort matching that amount, events manager Liza Jensen told BuzzFeed News.