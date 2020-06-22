A Video Shows An NYPD Officer Choking A Black Man Days After New York Criminalized Chokeholds

The officer's actions are under investigation, and the police commissioner called the incident "disturbing."

An NYPD officer was suspended after choking a Black man during an arrest Sunday morning, days after state lawmakers criminalized law enforcement's use of chokeholds amid ongoing protests against police brutality. The incident, which occurred at about 8:45 a.m. in the 100th precinct in Queens, was captured in a video posted to Facebook and in body camera footage released by the NYPD. The officer is seen holding the man face down with his right arm wrapped around his neck as three other officers help to detain and handcuff him. "Yo, stop choking him, bro," a bystander yells. "Yo, he's choking him. Let him go!" One of the other officers pats the back of the officer who has his arm around the man’s neck, and appears to grab at his shirt before the officer lets go and pushes himself to his feet, the video shows.

Before the arrest, the body camera footage shows the Black man, who is wearing a Brooklyn Nets jersey, walking around the boardwalk with two white men. The three are seen talking with and, at times, yelling profanities at the officers from several feet away for about 9 minutes.

"Want me to smack you," the Black man says to an officer at one point. "Touch me nigga, touch any of my boys. Now you a dead boy." The white man wearing a black tank top pushes him back, telling him, "Shut the fuck up, bro."

"We don't do that though," he adds, and the Black man then walks away. The other white man, who is shirtless and appears to be filming the encounter with his phone, says, "You're making us look bad, bro. You're just giving them a reason to beat our asses, bro." A few minutes later, the Black man asks an officer, "You scared?" The white man in the tank top then turns and pushes him back again, saying "What the fuck are you doing, bro?" The officer wearing the camera then charges at the Black man, grabs his arms, and apparently tackles him to the ground. It's unclear why the officer suddenly moved to restrain and arrest him.

