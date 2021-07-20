Norway's Women's Beach Handball Team Was Fined For Wearing Shorts Instead Of Bikini Bottoms

Ilnar Tukhbatov / Epsilon / Getty Images Norway's Marielle Elisabeth Mathisen Martinsen plays a shot during the 2018 Women's Beach Handball World Cup final in Kazan, Russia.

The Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined on Monday after wearing shorts at the European championships in protest of rules requiring women players to wear bikini bottoms. The European Handball Federation issued fines of 150 euros per player, for a total of 1,500 euros, saying that their shorts were "improper clothing," according to the regulations set by the International Handball Federation. The federation's rules state that while men are required to wear shorts, women can only wear bikini bottoms "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg." The bottoms must have a side width of no more than 10 centimeters, or about 3.9 inches, according to the regulations. Before the team's first game in the championship, Norway asked the EHF for permission to play in shorts but was told the team could be punished with fines or disqualified if they did, Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio told NBC News. Then, on Sunday, in the bronze medal match against Spain, the players decided to go ahead anyway as a team.

youtube.com A screenshot of the Norwegian players in blue shorts during Sunday's game.

"We thought, 'Now we’ll just do it, then we will see what happens,'" player Katinka Haltvik told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Lio told the New York Times that the national organization would pay the fines imposed by European regulators as he voiced support for the players. “Women should have the right to have a uniform they think is suitable for performing in their sport,” Lio said. He also told the Times that Norway had complained about the bikini bottom requirement since 2006 and "nothing has happened."