How People Around The World Celebrated The New Year And Said Goodbye To 2018

See ya never, 2018.

By Stephanie K. Baer and Patrick Smith

Stephanie K. Baer

Patrick Smith

Last updated on January 1, 2019, at 4:45 a.m. ET

Posted on December 31, 2018, at 8:22 p.m. ET

Sydney, Australia

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House.
Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

Tokyo, Japan

Young people wearing fox face paint participate in the Oji Fox Parade to mark the new year in Tokyo.
Carl Court / Getty Images

Seoul, South Korea

A woman lights candles during New Year&#x27;s celebrations at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple.
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Beijing, China

People celebrate the new year outside Beijing&#x27;s National Stadium.
Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty Images

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Fireworks illuminate the city skyline in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Colombo, Sri Lanka

A child holds a sparkler during New Year&#x27;s celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Ishara S. Kodikara / AFP / Getty Images

Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Young Pakistanis enjoy a fireworks display during New Year&#x27;s celebrations in Rawalpindi.
Farooq Naeem / AFP / Getty Images

Moscow, Russia

People watch as fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Moscow.
Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

Baghdad, Iraq

Fireworks burst above the Baghdad Tower in the Iraqi capital.
Ahmad Al-rubaye / AFP / Getty Images

Athens, Greece

Fireworks explode above the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens.
Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

Paris, France

&quot;Yellow vest&quot; protesters pose for a selfie with a reveler as people gather along the Champs-Élysées for New Year&#x27;s celebrations.
Lucas Barioulet / AFP / Getty Images

Munich, Germany

Fireworks explode over the Frauenkirche cathedral.
Matthias Balk / AFP / Getty Images

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

People watch fireworks near the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam.
Robin Utrecht / AFP / Getty Images

Vienna, Austria

Fireworks explode over Vienna&#x27;s city hall.
Georg Hochmuth / AFP / Getty Images

London, England

Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year&#x27;s celebrations in central London.
Adrian Dennis / AFP / Getty Images

Lisbon, Portugal

Fireworks light the sky marking New Year, behind Lisbon&#x27;s Saint George castle.
Armando Franca / AP

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

People watch fireworks from the water on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Daniel Ramalho / AFP / Getty Images

New York City, New York

Joey and Claudia Flores, of California, kiss as confetti falls in New York&#x27;s Times Square.
Adam Hunger / AP

Las Vegas, Nevada

Revelers watch at Drai’s nightclub as fireworks explode on the Las Vegas Strip.
John Locher / AP

San Francisco, California

Fireworks light up the sky during New Year&#x27;s celebrations in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu / AP

Vatican City

Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the 52nd World Day of Peace on Jan. 1, 2019, in St. Peter&#x27;s Basilica at the Vatican.
Alberto Pizzoli / AFP / Getty Images

Nairobi, Kenya

A woman holds a sparkler during New Year celebrations in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya.
Brian Otieno / AFP / Getty Images

