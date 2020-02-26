Several People Were Killed In A Shooting At Molson Coors In Milwaukee

Several people, including a shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Milwaukee campus of a major multi-national brewing company Wednesday afternoon, officials said.



Milwaukee police tweeted at 2:35 p.m. local time that the department was responding to a "critical incident" in the area of the Molson Coors Beverage Company's campus. Molson Coors owns the iconic Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Company.



Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people had died, including the shooter.

"It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here," Barrett told reporters at the scene. "It is a very rough day for anybody who is close to this situation."

He added that more information would be provided in several hours, calling the situation "very fluid."