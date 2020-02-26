Several People Were Killed In A Shooting At Molson Coors In Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the shooter was among the dead.
Several people, including a shooter, were killed in a shooting at the Milwaukee campus of a major multi-national brewing company Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Milwaukee police tweeted at 2:35 p.m. local time that the department was responding to a "critical incident" in the area of the Molson Coors Beverage Company's campus. Molson Coors owns the iconic Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing Company.
Mayor Tom Barrett said multiple people had died, including the shooter.
"It is a horrible, horrible day for the employees here," Barrett told reporters at the scene. "It is a very rough day for anybody who is close to this situation."
He added that more information would be provided in several hours, calling the situation "very fluid."
James Boyles, whose wife works at Molson Coors in the claims department, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel his wife was told there was an active shooter. She was in a locked room with co-workers.
Officials from several local agencies were on scene. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also responding.
"The vile and heinous deadly violence that was perpetrated at the brewery complex today has no place in our society and makes no sense," said Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
