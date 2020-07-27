Newly Released Video Shows Austin Police Shooting An Unarmed Man

"I don't got no fucking gun, dog," 42-year-old Michael Ramos told Austin police in the moments before he was shot to death.

Jeff Newman / Jeff Newman/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images People march against police brutality in Austin.

Video released by the Austin Police Department on Monday shows officers fatally shooting a 42-year-old man who told police he was unarmed and was holding his hands above his head before they began firing. The footage shows the confrontation leading up to the April 24 killing of Michael Ramos, whose death has fueled protests in Austin as people around the world march against racism and police brutality. Austin police officers were responding to a 911 call about a man and a woman using drugs in a vehicle outside an apartment complex in South Central Austin when they made contact with Ramos. The caller reported that the man was holding a gun, but police did not locate any firearms in the vehicle after the shooting. A transcript and edited audio of the call was also released as part of the video, which includes dash and body camera footage from the incident. In the video, the officers are seen driving up to Ramos's parked vehicle and immediately yelling at him to show his hands with their firearms drawn. The driver door slowly opens and Ramos appears to raise his hands next to his head as he leans his body out of the vehicle. "Michael Ramos, you’re going to listen to everything we say," an officer yells. "Keep your hands up."

Ramos initially complies with the officers' commands and exits the vehicle with his hands up, raising his shirt and turning around in a circle, the video shows. An officer then tells Ramos to walk toward him again as Ramos yells, "Man, what the fuck, man," shaking his hands above his head. "Michael Ramos, you’re going to get impacted if you don’t listen," an officer says, according to the video. "Man, you all scared the fuck out of me, dog," says Ramos says, who appears increasingly anxious, bringing his hands to his brow and exhaling deeply. He then tells them, "don't shoot," as he waves his hands at the officers. One of the officers continues to say Ramos's name, telling him to relax and listen and turn around as Ramos asks, "What's going on, bro?" "Man, what the fuck did I fucking do, man!" Ramos screams, standing behind his car door. "The fuck you tripping on, dog."