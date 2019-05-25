A 47-Year-Old Man Was Arrested After A 13-Year-Old Girl Was Dropped At A Hospital By A Mystery Man And Died

A 47-year-old man was arrested on drug and battery charges Saturday in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl who died shortly after being dropped off at a hospital by a mystery man in Massachusetts this week.

Carlos Rivera, of Lawrence, was arrested on two counts of distribution of Class B drugs to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

Investigators believe Rivera brought the Amesbury girl, identified by family as Chloe Ricard, to Lawrence General Hospital at 4:47 p.m. May 20.

She died soon after arriving at the hospital, Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney, told BuzzFeed News.



A cause of death has not yet been determined.



"I want to commend the entire investigative team who worked around the clock to determine the events leading of the tragic death of a 13-year old girl," Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said in a statement. "We will continue our diligent pursuit of justice for this victim."



Rivera was accompanied by another girl under the age of 16 when he brought Ricard to the hospital, according to the DA's office. The two girls were at Rivera's apartment the night of May 19 and during the day May 20.



Kimball did not have information about which drugs Rivera allegedly gave to the girls. She declined to say whether the 13-year-old was under the influence of any substances when she arrived at the hospital.

Rivera was taken into custody at the Lawrence police station early Saturday after being questioned by investigations. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.



Ricard's family told WCVB the girl was staying at a friend's house the night of May 19. They only learned something was wrong when a friend called the next day, saying the 13-year-old was at the hospital.



"The lady at the hospital told me, she goes, 'You know, she had no pulse when they brought her here,'" the girl's stepfather Brian Dolan said. "And as soon as I heard that I was, like, 'What? You got to be kidding.'"



Dolan told the local station that his stepdaughter was a great kid. "Just the wrong place with the wrong people," he said.

Her mother Deborah said she has been trying to figure out what happened but her daughter's friends weren't "saying nothing to me."

"Who can do that? Who can take and just dump her? It’s just the most horrific act," Goldsmith-Dolan told WCVB.