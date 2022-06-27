A Judge Has Temporarily Blocked Louisiana From Enforcing Its "Trigger Laws" Banning Abortion

A judge blocked Louisiana's laws so-called trigger laws banning abortion on Monday, allowing procedures to resume for now even though the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The temporary restraining order comes just hours after the Center for Reproductive Justice and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP sued the state on behalf of Hope Medical Group for Women, one of Louisiana's three remaining abortion clinics, arguing that the laws were so vague that it was unclear what conduct they prohibited, what exceptions were allowed, and what penalties would be in force.

“Louisiana’s rushed and poorly conceived trigger laws are unconstitutionally vague and violate due process," Joanna Wright, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that in his haste to score political points in the aftermath of Dobbs, the state’s Attorney General has ushered in an era of complete disregard for women’s bodily integrity and reproductive autonomy.”

On Friday, several states, including Louisiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, began enforcing pre-Roe bans or trigger laws outlawing abortion in response to the Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the landmark 1973 decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. As a result, clinics in those states were forced to cancel appointments, leaving patients scrambling to find care elsewhere.

Of the 26 states expected to ban abortion early in pregnancy or outright, 13 have "trigger laws" designed to take effect immediately or through swift action by state governments upon Roe's reversal.

