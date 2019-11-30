Leonardo DiCaprio Has Responded To Brazil's President Blaming Him For The Amazon Fires

The president said, without offering proof, that the actor was "giving money to set the Amazon on fire."

Leonardo DiCaprio denied Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's claims that the actor funded efforts that set off fires in the Amazon rainforest. In a statement posted to his Instagram Saturday, DiCaprio said he has not provided support to organizations accused of setting the fires. Instead, the actor said he was committed to supporting indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, and others who are working to protect the world's largest tropical rainforest. "At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage," the actor said. "They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment."

On Friday, Bolsonaro, who has advocated for development in the Amazon, claimed without proof that DiCaprio funded nonprofit groups that his government has accused of intentionally setting fires in the rainforest. "DiCaprio is a cool guy, isn’t he? Giving money to set the Amazon on fire,” the president said, according to the Associated Press. The president's remarks came days after Brazilian police arrested volunteer firefighters and raided a nonprofit associated with fire prevention efforts. Civic leaders and environmental groups believe the law enforcement actions were part of a larger campaign to crack down on nonprofit environmental groups operating in the country. In August, Bolsonaro suggested, again without offering proof, that the NGOs might be setting fires deliberately in order to make him look bad.

