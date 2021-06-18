This Guy Had To Spend 24 Hours At A Waffle House After Losing His Fantasy Football League

The manager of the Waffle House told BuzzFeed News staff welcomed the visitor, but were worried about how many waffles he was eating: "You know they’re pretty big. That's a lot of bread."

Google Maps The Waffle House where Lee Sanderlin served his punishment.

Lee Sanderlin is a loser. A fantasy football loser, to be exact. And in Sanderlin's fantasy football league, losers are not let off easy. So, on Thursday afternoon, Sanderlin, a journalist at the Clarion Ledger, reported to a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, where he was to spend 24 hours as punishment for losing. For each waffle he ate, he could take off one hour from his remaining time. Over the course of the evening and into the next morning, Sanderlin chronicled his waffle-induced agony on Twitter in a hilarious, extremely viral, and, at times, harrowing thread.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

He started out with two warm honeycombed pancakes topped off with some syrup and butter. "Already my stomach is rumbling," Sanderlin tweeted. "Gonna be a long one." He quickly dug in and ordered two more only to realize he still had so much more time to go.

Four waffles down. Been here for 1.5 hours, so that means I have 18.5 to go. I am already in immense discomfort. Please, somebody, launch me into the sun Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Almost a couple hours in, two kids came into the restaurant and selected some tunes that encouraged Sanderlin to keep going and get his fifth waffle, while also reminding him of his unfortunate predicament.



And now it’s Hotel California. How fitting. I can check out any time I want, but I can never leave (yes I can in 17 hours) Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Waffle number five was rough.

Officially stuck in neutral. Need to find that extra gear and push through this waffle. Ts & Ps please Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Eventually, he finished it off and then took a break to "let the body rest before attacking that crucial 6th waffle." After taking in the sights and responding to a fan, he went for number six.

Waffle number 6 and I’m eagerly staring into the abyss, hoping for it all to end. Also, 4 hours down now Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Then things started to go downhill. "Y’all they’re going down like cement now, and the heart is beating real heavy-like," Sanderlin tweeted 24 minutes after posting the above photo. "I’m the only non-employee in here. Got half of waffle 6 left and so many hours.

Another 20 minutes or so later: "Damn this 6th waffle is not going down," he said. "Got my first shift change here and homies are getting a good tip. Lookin’ to rally here." It took another hour and a half, but he did it. And then he went outside for a little bit 👀 .

Quick little trip to the bushes outside if you know what I’m saying. Now, back into the breach Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Triumphant, Sanderlin started eating waffle number seven. But things got dire again pretty quickly. "My body is in revolt/shutting down," he tweeted.



Full of waffles but devoid of life Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Several hours passed.

We’ve entered peak boredom hours. All the staff went out for their smoke breaks. This Waffle House doesn’t feel like a waffle home with no one here Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Eventually, with about seven hours left, he finished his seventh waffle and gave himself some more time to recuperate. "Beyond the utter and total discomfort I feel, Waffle House is pretty peaceful right now. Kind of zen," Sanderlin said. Just after 4 a.m. Friday, with five hours left and boredom setting in, he made a plan to order two more waffles (numbers eight and nine).

Ok, I have four hours left. Again, the plan here is to order two waffles at 6 am CT and get out of here at 7. That would be 9 waffles and an amount of calories I don’t want to think about Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

FYI, according to the restaurant chain's website, each waffle consists of 410 calories, so nine waffles amounts to about 3,690 calories — not including any condiments. At 6 a.m., he decided to execute his plan. "This was real. At times it was fun. But, it was never really fun," he tweeted, as Miley Cyrus's "The Climb" played in the restaurant. He scarfed down number eight, saying that if he got through his ninth he could leave at 7 a.m. "This is NOT enjoyable," he reminded his followers.

All that stands between me and going home in the next 30 minutes. So damn close. Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin

Finally, after 15 hours, nine waffles, and an immeasurable amount of gastrointestinal damage and pain, Sanderlin walked out, vowing to never eat another waffle again. "This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this," he said.

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. Twitter: @LeeOSanderlin