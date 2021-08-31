A Dangerous Wildfire Forced Thousands Of People To Flee Lake Tahoe, And Firefighters Are Blaming Climate Change

A California wildfire that would once have been considered unprecedented has yet again laid bare the havoc wreaked by climate change, this time threatening the idyllic Lake Tahoe.

Aided by high winds, the Caldor fire, which has burned 177,000 acres and destroyed more than 650 structures, crossed over the Sierra Nevada mountain range, putting much of the South Lake Tahoe Basin under an evacuation warning. Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said the blaze grew by more than 20,000 acres Sunday alone — the largest growth seen in the inferno since it began Aug. 14. Overnight, the fire burned through the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, where workers used snowmaker machines to stave off the flames.

By Monday morning, the entire city of South Lake Tahoe and people living in areas along the south and southwestern shore from Tahoma to the Nevada border were ordered to leave their homes immediately. With the roads to the west, north, and south closed due to the fire, evacuees streamed east into Nevada, getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic as hot spots emerged in the slopes above.

Hours later, after the gridlock had cleared, spot fires continued to burn near the Kirkwood ski resort to the south and in Meyers, a town just a few miles outside of South Lake Tahoe, further north, showing the risk that the fire could continue to spread into communities. Fire officials took a moment to lay out in clear terms that while it seemed unlikely weeks ago that the blaze would dip into the basin that so many Californians hold dear, this is the new normal.

"Historically, we’ve used the terms such as anomaly, unprecedented, or extreme to describe the wildfires that we have seen burn throughout the state over the past 10 to 20 years," Cal Fire's Chris Anthony said during a press briefing. "These terms are no longer appropriate given the clear trends associated with drought, a changing climate, and unresilient forest stands. Unfortunately, these factors contribute to the resistance to control that we’re seeing with the Caldor fire."

