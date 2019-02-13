King The Wire Fox Terrier Won Best In Show At Westminster But They Were All Very Good Dogs
Meet King, the king of the Westminster Dog Show.
King the wire fox terrier was crowned king of the Westminster Dog Show Tuesday, becoming the 15th dog of his breed to win Best in Show.
The historic dog show featured 2,800 dogs and more than 200 breeds over the course of the two-day competition at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Six dogs competed in the final round after Colton the Schipperke, who won the non-sporting group, was disqualified due to a conflict of interest between the dog’s owners and the family of Best in Show judge Peter Green.
Before the competition, Green said it was his job to judge each dog based on each breed's standard.
"Tonight is about the performance, which one really asks for it," Green said. "They're all beautiful."
And they truly were. It's easy to see how difficult it must have been for Green to choose a winner. Because, really, they were ALL asking for it.
Just look at Burns, the majestic longhaired dachshund who won the hound group.
And Bean the glossy Sussex Spaniel, a crowd favorite who won the sporting group two years in a row.
How can you even compare any other dog to big Baby Lars the bouviers des Flandres, who won the herding group.
JUST LOOK AT THAT FACE.
And the classy boxer named Wilma, representing the working group.
Or Bono the Havanese, the toy group winner who ultimately was chosen as the runner up.
But in the end, Green went with the king of the Westminster dog shows: the wire fox terrier.
"You know I love you all," Green said. "Every one of you is best in show."
But there can only be one Best. In. Show.
