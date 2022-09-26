“We don’t make special standards for police, if anything, we are treating police like all citizens when we evaluate the reasons for the killing in our charging decisions,” Quezada said.

The Samayoa case is just one of several pending criminal cases against police that the district attorney’s office is reviewing. After being named as the new head of the unit that investigates police misconduct, Williams said she planned to take a “deep dive” into all cases filed against officers during Boudin’s administration.

“There’s a number of cases that are going to be very critical for me to review and to spend some time with,” Williams said, the San Francisco Standard reported. “I want to go in with a fresh set of eyes, my objective mindset.”

Quezada said Williams and Samayoa’s counsel agreed to continue the case to give Williams time to “evaluate” and “come up to speed on the matter.”

At a recent community meeting, the interim DA did not provide a direct answer when asked by an audience member whether she would commit to prosecuting 10 officers, including Samayoa, charged under Boudin.

“Any cop that has broken the law will be prosecuted,” Jenkins told the crowd, according to Mission Local. “If we can prove that case, we move forward.”

But Jenkins’s critics and political rivals say the reevaluation of the Samayoa case and other police misconduct cases is an attempt to pay back her political allies, mainly the San Francisco Police Officers Association — one of Boudin’s biggest detractors. Though the police union did not officially endorse the recall, the SFPOA spent $650,000 to defeat Boudin’s campaign in 2019 (it failed). The union is currently paying for Samayoa’s legal fees. Quezada told BuzzFeed News the assertion that Jenkins’s team is delaying the cases as a favor to police is not true.

“The mayor has been very close to the police union, and what this feels like is the police union is influencing the district attorney’s office through the mayor’s office,” said John Hamasaki, a criminal defense attorney and former police commissioner who is running against Jenkins in the November election. “That's just bad for criminal justice if police are seen as above the law or protected by politicians.”

Joe Alioto Veronese, a civil rights attorney, former reserve police officer, and former investigator for the DA’s office who is also running for district attorney, said it’s clear to him that Jenkins is delaying the case to avoid criticism over dismissing the charges — as he and others expect she will do — before the election.

“This is not a complicated case when you look at the facts,” Alioto Veronese said. “She’s creating excuses and extra legal thresholds that are totally unnecessary.”

But to Samayoa’s lawyer Julia Fox, it’s Boudin who politicized this case. She previously described his office’s push to hold the preliminary hearing before his recall as “a political Hail Mary.” Fox, whose firm Rains Lucia Stern St. Phalle & Silver represents over 200 police unions across California, told BuzzFeed News that Jenkins’s review represents a reinforcement of ethics in the district attorney’s office.

“In my limited interactions with Ms. Jenkins’s team, all I can come away with is that I am awestruck and refreshed at the level of integrity that they have displayed and the thoughtfulness that they’re showing in reviewing their cases,” Fox said.

In a phone interview with BuzzFeed News this month, Boudin stood by his decision to charge Samayoa, saying that the evidence is there.

“I have no doubt that a judge would have [moved] the case over for trial after the preliminary hearing, had it been allowed to go forward,” he said.

The former DA, who was ousted amid frustration over property crime, the drug epidemic, and anti-Asian violence, said the filing of charges against Samayoa was historic and critical to the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“When police are allowed to get away with murder, it undermines public trust in every single case that prosecutors attempt to secure a conviction in,” Boudin said. “We filed [the Samayoa case] simply because of what the facts of the law show and because of a broader commitment to investigate potential cases of police misconduct and treat them the same way we treat any other use of force.”

For Green, the uncertainty of when or if Samayoa will have his day in court is agonizing. Though she said Jenkins and Williams promised to meet with her again, it’s been over a month and they still haven’t gotten back to her about scheduling anything.

“I feel like we’re kind of in limbo,” Green said. “I don’t know what’s going on — I have no clue. I feel so disconnected.”

Meanwhile, her sister recently had a major health scare after developing an infection and COVID. It’s made Green more conscious than ever that after years of waiting, time may no longer be on their side.

“Before she closes her eyes this time, because it could be permanent … I want her to know that justice was served,” Green said. “That’s my goal.” ●