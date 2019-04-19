A 29-Year-Old Journalist Was Killed In What Northern Ireland Police Are Calling A "Terrorist Incident"

Friends identified the journalist as Lyra McKee, whose work appeared in publications including the Atlantic, Mosaic Science, and BuzzFeed.

A 29-year-old journalist was killed Thursday night amid riots in Northern Ireland, her colleagues said, in what police are calling a "terrorist incident." The journalist, identified by friends on Twitter as Lyra McKee, was an editor for the news site Mediagazer and was based in Belfast, according to literary agency Janklow and Nesbit's website. Her work included examining the fallout of decades of violence in Northern Ireland, and she was described as a rising star of investigative journalism in an announcement of a publishing deal last year.

I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry. She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can't imagine life without her, and yet now I must. I'm devastated

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that a woman had been killed in the Creggan area of Derry, but they did not immediately identify the victim. "Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29 year old woman has been killed," Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said in a statement on Twitter early Friday morning local time. "We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry." According to the Telegraph, masked attackers appeared to throw Molotov cocktail fireworks, and other debris at police vehicles during a security operation in the Northern Ireland city. A journalist at the scene said she was standing next to the woman when she was struck by gunfire. "I called an ambulance for her but police put her in the back of their vehicle and rushed her to hospital where she died," Leona O'Neill wrote on Twitter.

I was standing beside this young woman when she fell beside a police Land Rover tonight in Creggan #Derry. I called an ambulance for her but police put her in the back of their vehicle and rushed her to hospital where she died. Just 29 years old. Sick to my stomach tonight

McKee's last tweet showed an image from the scene with black smoke billowing in the distance. "Derry tonight. Absolute madness," she wrote.

